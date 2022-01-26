Search icon
Republic Day: BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah Border

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers exchanged greetings and sweets at the Attari-Wagah Border (JCP) on January 26.

