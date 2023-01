Republic Day 2023: Uttar Pradesh tableau showcases three-day Deepotsava celebrated in Ayodhya

As India celebrates the 74th Republic Day on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh's tableau at the Republic Day parade showcases the three-day Deepotsava celebrated in Ayodhya. According to the theme, the tableau comprises a large idol of sage Vashishtha, the family Guru of Lord Ram, a large replica of a lamp symbolising the end of ignorance and the spreading of the light of knowledge features in the front.