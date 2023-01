Republic Day 2023: A heart-warming scene at the Attari-Wagah Border | Indo-Pak | Pakistan | Kashmir

Border Security Forces and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets on the Atari-Wagah border on the occasion of India’s 74th Republic day celebrations. India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day with great patriotic fervour. Notably on January 26, 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect. #BSF #republicday #Atari-Wagah