Republic Day 2022: Meet Lt Commander Aanchal Sharma, the officer who Commanded Naval Squad

It's a moment Lieutenant Commander Aanchal Sharma would never forget, after all leading a Navy contingent at the Republic Day parade is no mean feat. Aanchal Sharma, an an observer officer posted at the Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 314 — lead the contingent of 96 young sailors and four officers, including herself.