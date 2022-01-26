Republic Day 2022 ITBP jawans wave tricolour in minus 35 degrees Celsius in Ladakh | Himveers

Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrate 73rd Republic Day at 15000 feet altitude in -35 degree Celsius temperature at Ladakh borders. Besides, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrate Republic Day at 14,000 feet altitude in -30 degree Celsius temperature in Uttarakhand.