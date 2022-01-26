Republic Day 2022: India's first woman Rafale pilot, Shivangi Singh, represents the IAF tableau

As the defence forces showcased their strength during the Republic Day celebrations, the Indian Air Force(IAF) tableau displayed the theme 'Indian Air Force Transforming for the future'. This year country's first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh was part of the Indian Air Force tableau at the Republic Day parade. The tableau showcased MiG-21, Gnat, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Aslesha radar and Rafale aircraft. Watch the video for more.