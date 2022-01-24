Republic Day 2022: Delhi Police issues guidelines for parade attendees

Amid the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Police has issued a fresh set of guidelines for holding the upcoming Republic Day celebrations safely. The state police have said that people will have to adhere to all COVID-protocols, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, at the programme on Rajpath on January 26. According to a recent order, sub-conventional aerial platforms, including UAVs, paragliders and hot air balloons, have been prohibited over the national capital in view of the Republic Day celebrations. Watch the video for more.