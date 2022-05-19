Report on Gyanvapi Mosque survey will be submitted before 2 pm today

Court-appointed Special Assistant Commissioner Advocate Vishal Singh informed that the report on the Gyanvapi mosque survey will be submitted before 2 pm on May 19. “The report will be submitted before 2 pm today. This was not a row. It was a misunderstanding. Court orders were honoured. I had not submitted any application for any removal, it's on record,” said Court-appointed Special Assistant Commissioner “He (former court-appointed Commissioner Ajay Mishra) had filed the report of commissioning he did alone on 6-7 May. Report of the commissioning done on the insides of the premises on 14, 15 and 16 May will be filed today,” he added.