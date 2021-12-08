Repo Rate remains unchanged at 4 pc RBI Governor

Repo Rate would remain unchanged at 4 per cent, announced Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on December 08. Following Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Meeting, RBI Governor said, “Reverse repo rate will also remain unchanged at 3.35% with no change. MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate at 4% and the stance remains accommodative. MSF rate and bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25%. Reverse repo rate also remains unchanged at 3.35 per cent.”