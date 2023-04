Rent paid through ICICI credit card to attract 1% fee

ICICI Bank has over 11 million credit card holders in India. Now in a move that may put an additional burden on credit card holders, the bank has introduced a new charge of one per cent on payment of rent using credit cards. In a message sent to its customers, the bank said, "Dear Customers, starting 20-Oct-22, all transactions on your ICICI Bank Credit Card towards rent payment will be charged at 1% fee."