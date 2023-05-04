Renovation row BJP asks for account book of ‘Sheesh Mahal’ from Delhi CM Kejriwal

Amid the political controversy over the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Meenakashi Lekhi asked for the “account book of Sheesh Mahal” at a presser. “This renovation occurred during the COVID pandemic. 45 crore rupees were spent on this redecoration.