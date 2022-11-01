Renovation opening done by Morbi Administration Gujarat govt not involved Former state Deputy CM

Former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Nitin Patel on October 31 in Ahmedabad, said that the state government was not involved in the renovation and opening of the bridge in Mordi that collapsed and claimed the lives of 134 people on October 30. The BJP leader further said that the Morbi Administration was responsible for the bridge’s renovation and opening.