Remote control family working from Delhi gets inactive wherever BJP forms govt: PM Modi

Taking a jibe at Congress during a public rally in Pathankot, Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16 said that wherever Bhartiya Janata Party government is established, the remote control family sitting in Delhi automatically gets inactive. “Wherever BJP government is established, the remote control family (Congress) working from Delhi automatically gets inactive. Wherever there is peace, corruption has been given a farewell, the same farewell has to be given in Punjab as well,” PM Modi said. The Punjab Assembly Elections will be held on February 20.