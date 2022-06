Remote connectivity of villages is necessary: Amit Shah in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 12 while attending the 41st convocation ceremony of Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA) in Gujarat.Amit Shah at the event put emphasis on the need of connectivity in villages. “The aspect of rural development is to make villages convenient. For this, remote connectivity of villages is necessary. There was no electricity in the village, we gave it to them,” said Amit Shah.