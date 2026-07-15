Remembering Visionary Philanthropic Leader Shri Nand Kishore Goenka Father Of Dr Subhash Chandra

Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra's father, Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, was laid to rest at Agroha Dham in Haryana. Family members, political leaders, and hundreds of well-wishers gathered to pay their final respects. Nand Kishore Goenka passed away on July 13 at the age of 96. His demise has drawn condolences from across the business community, social organizations, and public figures who remembered him as a man dedicated to service. In a letter to Dr. Subhash Chandra, PM Modi described Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji as an inspiring personality who placed the highest value on hard work throughout his decades-long public life. His final rites were performed at Agroha Dham in Hisar, a landmark that he helped shape through decades of dedication. Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji was among the principal visionaries behind Agroha Dham. His commitment and leadership played a key role in transforming the site into a place of national and international recognition.