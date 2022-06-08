Remarks against Prophet Good relationships will continue with Gulf countries says Piyush Goyal

Despite several Gulf countries protesting over controversial remarks against the minorities by two expelled BJP leaders, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on June 08 said that India has good relations with Gulf countries and will continue to lead the world. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal reacting to statements of Gulf countries said that India has good relationship with gulf countries and it will continue further. While addressing a Press Conference Goyal said, “Foreign Office (MEA) has come out with clarification & BJP has taken necessary actions. We lead the world; we will continue to lead the world. We have a good relationship with these countries and it will continue,” said Piyush Goyal. “All Indians living in gulf countries are safe and they do not have to worry. There is no tension anywhere. I don't think this was a statement made by any government functionary. Therefore, it has no impact on the government,” he added.