Remaining beneficiaries of PMFBY will be provided claim amounts: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel while transferring amount to beneficiaries via video conferencing on May 24 said that the beneficiaries who haven’t been able to claim amounts under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) are being enquired and they will be provided the claim amounts. “We received information about some beneficiaries who haven't been able to claim amounts under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY), it's being enquired & they will be provided the claim amounts,” said CM Bhupesh Bagel via video Conferencing Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel virtually transferred money to the bank accounts of farmers, agricultural labourers, cattle rearers and women self-help groups.