Religious leaders attend ‘National Interfaith Peace Conference’ in Nagpur

Celebrating the richness of Unity and India’s rich cultural diversity, the National Interfaith Peace Conference was organized Nagpur city of Maharashtra. The venue of the event was the Dargah of Baba Tajuddin where the Urs or death anniversary of the saint was on-going. Organized by the joint efforts of the World Sufi Forum along with All India Ulama and Mashaikh Board (AIUMB) in collaboration with the Baba Tajuddin Trust, the event was attended by leaders from all religious communities.

