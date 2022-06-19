Religiophobia should not be a selective exercise involving only one or two religions India at UNSC

Speaking in United Nations Security Council on the role of education to counter hate speech, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti on June 19 (local time) said Religiophobia should not be a selective exercise involving only one or two religions. “Religiophobia should not be a selective exercise involving only one or two religions but should apply equally to phobias against non-Abrahamic religions as well. There cannot be double standards on religiophobia,” said TS Tirumurti