Relationship between Congress, tribals is very old: Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Karana Village of Banswara district, Rajasthan on May 16. Rahul Gandhi said that through years, Congress has taken many steps to protect the history of tribals. “Relationship between Congress and the tribals is very old and deep. We protect your history. We don't want to erase or suppress your history. During the UPA government, we had brought a historic law to protect your land, forest and water,” he said. “Through PESA and Land acquisition Bill, we protected your wealth, your produce in forests and directed its benefits to the tribals,” he added.