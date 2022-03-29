Regeneration of Rare Animal Species in Zoo begins in Moscow

These inhabitants of different continents and climatic zones are living together at the center for rare animal species reproduction in Moscow region. The mail objective of the zoo nursery is to preserve and increase populations of endangered species. Animal care is a top notch in the zoo. They are especially careful about their diet. The diet should be balanced, but at the same time -the animals should not be overfed. There are 60 predators of 17 species at the centre. Particular success has been achieved in tiger breeding -now there are 10 individuals living in the zoo. The centre has 5 zoological departments: carnivores, birds, ungulates, farm animals department and herpetology. The zoo nursery has been operating since 1994, and during this time it has become an open-air red book. Animals are brought to the centre from other zoos, but there are exceptions too. Some animals come here straight from the wild. These are individuals that cannot survive on their own. The center participates in 27 European breeding programs for rare and endangered species. Animals from the zoo have settled not only in our country, but also in zoos in Germany, Finland, Poland and the Czech Republic.