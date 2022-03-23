Regardless of India-Russia historical relationships, US seeks to be partner of choice for India: Ned Price

The US on March 23 termed India as an essential partner for its shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and highlighted that regardless of India-Russia historical ties, the US is a ‘partner of choice for India now.’ Responding to ANI’s question on whether or not all QUAD partners are in sync with India’s historic relationship with Russia, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said, “We are a partner in India when it comes to shared interests. When it comes to the values we share in a free and open Indo-Pacific and we’ve invested in that relationship in terms of our defence and security. So historical relationships notwithstanding, we are a partner of choice for India now, as are many of our partners and allies around the world.” Responding to ANI’s question on whether QUAD partners are in sync with India’s historic ties with Russia? Ned said, “In terms of India's place in QUAD, in terms of our relationship with India. We know India is an essential partner for us in realising our shared vision of free and open Indo-pacific.” These remarks by Price comes at a time when Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a virtual summit said that Australia understands India’s position on the ongoing Ukraine crisis.