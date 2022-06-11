Refrain from participating in such activities: Jharkhand CM on ongoing protests over Nupur Sharma

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on June 10 in Ranchi, appealed to the people to refrain from participating in activities that might lead to more crimes. The request came amid the ongoing protests over suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. “I suddenly received the information about this worrisome (protest) incident. The public of Jharkhand has always been very sensitive and tolerant. There is no need to panic. I appeal to everyone to refrain from participating in any activities that will lead to more such crimes,” the CM said.