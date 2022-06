Reforms are need of the hour, our aim is to make people happy: Vice President Naidu in Gabon

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on May 31 addressed the business community in Libreville at an event organized by India-Gabon Business Forum. “Reforms are the need for the hour, our aim is to make people happy. And happy to note that despite being only 1,500 in the number you've made a significant contribution in various fields,” he said while addressing the Indian diaspora in Gabon.