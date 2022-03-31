Reduced Budgetary allocation for MGNREGA weakens legal guarantee of timely payment jobs Sonia Gandhi

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on March 31 in Lok Sabha pointed out the constant cuts in the budgetary allocation for MGNREGA and said that it is affecting the legal guarantee of timely payment and jobs. She said, “MGNREGA, which was mocked by several people a few years ago, provided timely help to crores of affected poor families during COVID and lockdown, played a positive role in saving the government. Still, constant cuts are being made in the budgetary allocation for MGNREGA.” “This is weakening the legal guarantee of timely payment and jobs. This year’s MGNREGA budget is 35% less than that of 2020 even when unemployment is rising continuously. Due to cuts in the Budget payment of workers gets delayed, Supreme Court has called this forced labour,” Sonia Gandhi added.