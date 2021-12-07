‘Red caps’ are red alert for UP PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 07 took an indirect dig at Samajwadi Party and said that ‘red caps’ want to form government in Uttar Pradesh to show leniency towards terrorists. “Today entire UP knows that the 'red caps' cared about 'red beacons' alone. They had nothing to do with your pain and issues. The 'red caps' want power - for scams and for filling their coffers, for illegal encroachments, for providing freedom to mafia. The 'red caps' want to form govt to show leniency towards terrorists, to bring them out of jails. So always remember that the 'red caps' are red alert for UP - they are bells to danger,” he added.