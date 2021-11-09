Red alert issued in Chennai | Rafale row | DNA Top News of the Day | November 9 2021

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on November 9 (Tuesday). Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced public holidays on ‘Chhath’ and ‘Kartik Purnima’ in view of the ‘popular sentiments’. French investigative portal Mediapart's report on alleged kickbacks paid by the makers of Rafale fighter jets to a middleman during the UPA regime has triggered a fresh round of political slugfest between the BJP and the Congress. In sports, Shastri, whose tenure ended with the team's exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup, left the dressing room with a riveting speech following the Indian team's final tournament match against Namibia.