Red alert in eight districts of Gujarat due to heavy rains

Disaster Management Minister of Gujarat Rajendra Trivedi on July 14 informed that heavy rainfall will continue in eight districts of the state. “Red alerts for heavy rainfall announced in 8 districts including Surat, Junagadh, Gir, Bhavnagar, Tapi, Dang, Valsad and Navsari. Water level in Purna river has increased due to water overflowing from two dams in Maharashtra,” he said. “National highway towards Mumbai and at two places in Dang and Kutch national highways have been closed. NDRF team is working well to rescue people who are stuck in Navsari and Valsad districts,” added Minister Trivedi.

