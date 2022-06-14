Recruitment of 10 lakh people will bring new hope, confidence among youths: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to direct all departments to recruit 10 lakh youths in 18 months. In a tweet, Shah wrote, “The basis of new India is its youth power. To empower them, PM Modi is working continuously. PM Modi Ji's directive to recruit 10 lakh people in a mission mode in all government departments and ministries in 1.5 years will bring new hope and confidence among the youth. Thank you PM @narendramodi ji for this.”