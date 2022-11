Reality of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan

The mission 'Indira Rasoi Yojana' in Rajasthan was commenced by CM Ashok Gehlot. But the plates in which the poor are served food, are the very plates which are open for animals like pigs to feast on. Watch this video to see the reality of Indira Rasoi Yojana and a video of Bharatpur showcasing the reality.