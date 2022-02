Real GDP growth projected at 7.8 pc for FY 2022-23: RBI

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das held a Press Conference on February 10. He informed that the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of India is projected at 7.8 per cent for the Financial Year (FY) 2022-23. “Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation projection retained at 5.3 per cent for FY 2021-22, and 4.5 per cent for FY 2022-23,” he added.