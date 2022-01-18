Ready to apologise to Harish Rawat says expelled BJP leader Harak Singh Rawat

Former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat on January 18 said that he is ready to apologise to Congress leader Harish Rawat. He said, “He (Congress leader Harish Rawat) is my elder brother. I can apologise to him a hundred times. I want the development of Uttarakhand.”