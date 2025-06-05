RCB Stampede Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar On Chinnaswamy Stampede | Bengaluru Stampede

RCB Stampede: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar On Chinnaswamy Stampede | Bengaluru Stampede Bengaluru Stampede Horror: Chinnaswamy Stadium Chaos After RCB Win, Casualties Unconfirmed Chaos erupted at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium following RCB's historic IPL win after 18 years, leading to a tragic stampede during team felicitation. While reports suggest eleven people died and 27 were hospitalized, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that details of casualties cannot be confirmed yet. Footage from the scene showed widespread injuries amidst frenzied celebrations. When asked about deaths, Mr. Shivakumar said, "Can't confirm anything." Apologizing for the massive overcrowding, the Deputy CM commented, "We had arranged more than 5,000 personnel. This is a young vibrant crowd, we can't use lathi."