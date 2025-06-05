RCB Stampede Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Reveals Cause For Bengaluru Stampede | Chinnaswamy Stampede

RCB Stampede: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Reveals Cause For Bengaluru Stampede | Chinnaswamy Stampede Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy: CM Siddaramaiah Orders Magisterial Inquiry After 7 Dead, Dozens Injured Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium A tragic stampede outside Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has left at least seven people dead and dozens more injured. In the immediate aftermath of this devastating incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a magisterial inquiry to thoroughly investigate the circumstances leading to the tragedy. The stampede occurred amidst large crowds, causing immense concern for public safety at major events. This inquiry aims to ascertain the causes, identify any lapses, and recommend measures to prevent such incidents in the future.