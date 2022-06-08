RBI projects inflation at 6.7 pc for FY 2022-23

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected inflation at 6.7 per cent for the financial year 2022-2023, informed RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on June 08. “According to the provisional estimates released by the National Statistical Office on May 31, India's GDP growth in 2021-22 is estimated at 8.7 pc. This level of real GDP in 2021-22 has exceeded the pre-pandemic, i.e., 2019-20 level,” said the RBI Governor. “With the assumption of a normal monsoon, in 2022 and average crude oil price in the Indian basket of 105 dollars per barrel, inflation is now projected at 6.7 pc in 2022-23,” he added.