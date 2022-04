RBI keeps repo, reverse repo rates unchanged for 11th time in row

Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee on April 08 voted to keep the benchmark repo and reverse repo rates unchanged for the 11th consecutive time. “Monetary Policy Committee met on 6th, 7th and 8th April. Based on an assessment of the macro-economic situation and the outlook, MPC voted unanimously to keep the Policy Repo Rate unchanged at 4 per cent,” he added.