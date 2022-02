RBI, Finance Ministry internally deliberating crypto issue: Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Finance Ministry internally are deliberating the Crypto issue. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das addressing a Press Conference on Feb 14 said, “Like several other issues, this particular issue is internally under discussion between RBI and Government. Whatever points we have, we discussed with Govt. Beyond that, I think I will not like to further elaborate.”