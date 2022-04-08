RBI cuts real GDP growth projection to 7.2 pc for FY 23

While maintaining an accommodative stance, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 08 cut the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth projection for the current Financial Year 2022-23 to 7.2 per cent, against the earlier projection of 7.8 per cent. “Real GDP growth for the year 2022-23 is now projected at 7.2 per cent; with Quarter 1 of FY 2022-23 at 16.2 per cent, Quarter 2 at 6.2 per cent, Quarter 3 at 4.1 per cent and Quarter 4 at 4 per cent.” said RBI Governor.