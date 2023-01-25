Search icon
Ravi Shankar Prasad questions Rahul Gandhi’s silence over Digvijaya Singh’s remark

Amid an ongoing row over Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s surgical strike remark, BJP Leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on January 24 slammed the Congress leader and questioned Rahul Gandhi’s silence over Singh’s remark. Ravi Prasad said, “It is very unfortunate that the Congress party repeatedly questions the surgical strike. Congress Party denies that it is not the party’s stand. Jairam Ramesh pushed away media from questioning Digvijaya Singh. Digvijaya Singh is the one who raised questions about the Batla House encounter. My question is to Rahul Gandhi, your party leaders are trying to break the country and why are you silent? Have you ever thought that this statement of your leaders increases the morale of the masters of terror? No one questions the valour of the Army.”

