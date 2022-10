Ravana: A Blessing For Delhi's Hub Of Effigy Makers

As the auspicious festival of Dussehra is approaching, preparations for Ravana Dahan has been started across the country. Last year before Dussehra, few effigies of Ravana were being seen in the market of Titarpur. But this time the whole market is decorated with many effigies of Ravana. We talked to all the Ravana makers in Titarpur to know what will be special in the making of Ravana this time.