Rate of hospital admissions among COVID patients in Delhi stagnant, bed occupancy at 15 pc: Satyendar Jain

Delhi is expected to report around 27,500 COVID cases on January 13, informed Health Minister Satyendar Jain. While adding to it Delhi Health Minister said that government has no plan of lockdown.“Delhi is expected to report around 27,500 COVID cases today as well. The rate of hospital admissions among COVID patients is stagnant for the last 4 days, which is a good sign. Bed occupancy stands at 15 per cent. There is no plan of lockdown,” he added.