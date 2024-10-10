Ratan Tatas Untold Love Story Fell In Love Four Times Yet Never Married | Ratan Tata Death

Ratan Tata, who passed away at 86, remained unmarried throughout his life, despite falling in love four times. In an interview, Tata revealed that though he came close to marriage multiple times, circumstances never allowed the relationships to reach that stage. Reflecting on his decision, Tata said, 'I was serious about getting married four times, but every time, I backed out due to various fears'. He was particularly close to marriage while working in the U.S., but his return to India amidst the backdrop of the India-China war ended the relationship. Business tycoon Tata and actress Simi Garewal shared a close bond, but the duo parted ways. Ratan, after his romantic experiences, shifted his focus entirely to expanding the Tata Group.