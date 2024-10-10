Ratan Tatas Ex-Girlfriend Simi Garewal Mourns His Loss Shares Emotional Message For Him

Simi Garewal pens emotional farewell to Ratan Tata: 'too hard to bear your loss'. Simi Garewal, actress and close friend of Ratan Tata, shared an emotional farewell message following his death on the night of October 9 at the age of 86. Garewal, who briefly dated Tata, wrote on X, "It's too hard to bear your loss..too hard.. Farewell my friend..#RatanTata". Despite parting ways romantically, the two remained close friends for decades, with Garewal often speaking highly of Tata’s modesty and gentlemanly nature. Garewal once said, "Ratan is a perfectionist, with a sense of humor and modesty. Money was never his driving force". Tata, who had appeared as the first guest on Garewal’s popular chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, left a lasting impression with his humility and kindness.