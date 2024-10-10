Ratan Tata Dies Ratan Tata Dies At 86; Speech On Last Years Goes Viral

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, has passed away at 86 in a Mumbai hospital after being in critical condition. He was recently undergoing routine medical investigations related to his age. Following the announcement of his death, Mumbai Police officials have been alerted, and security measures are being heightened at Breach Candy Hospital. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to visit the hospital later tonight. Stay tuned for updates on this significant loss to Indian industry and business.