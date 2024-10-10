Ratan Tata Death News Tata Sons Emeritus Chairman Business Titan Dies At 86

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus Tata Sons dies at 86 in Mumbai. Ratan Tata was admitted to Beach Candy Hospital on Monday due to age related ailments. Ratan Tata led Tata Sons from March 1991 till December 2012. Under his leadership, the group had a runaway growth including overseas acquisitions. Since then he had been chairman emeritus of the nearly 130 billion dollars conglomerate. Tata was also known for his philanthropy besides being a respected industry leader.