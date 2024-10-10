Ratan Tata Death From Reliance To Adani All Industrialists Grieve Ratan Tatas Demise

Ratan Tata, the 86-year-old chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, one of India's largest and most prominent companies, died on October 9. The business tycoon was brought to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for a standard checkup due to his age. Business tycoons, took to X to pay tribute to Ratan Tata for his exemplary work in India’s Industrial growth.