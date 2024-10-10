Ratan Tata Death CM Mamata Mourns Ratan Tata Calls Him Foremost Leader Of Indian Industries

CM Mamata Banerjee expressed sorrow over death of Ratan Tata. The west Bengal CM called Tata a 'foremost leader of Indian industries and a public-spirited philanthropist'. Banerjee acknowledged Tata's contributions, stating his death is an 'irreparable loss for Indian business world and society'. Despite their past conflict over Tata’s Nano plant in Singur, Banerjee paid heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues. Notably, Singur movement, led by Banerjee against land acquisition for the Tata Motors plant, forced the project’s relocation to Gujarat in 2008. Reflecting on the relocation, Tata had said, 'It is an extremely painful decision... but there was no other option'. The movement played a significant role in Banerjee's rise to power in West Bengal, ending three decades of Left rule in 2011.