'Rashtrapatni' row: Let’s move on to more pressing issues, says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

As the controversy over Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark raged on, party leader Shashi Tharoor sided with MP Chowdhury, saying that the people should move on to more pressing issues. “Before entering Parliament, Adhir said he made a mistake, it was a slip of tongue. He wasn't allowed to speak. We're not happy with what happened. Adhir tried to respond twice but his mic wasn't turned on,” said Shashi Tharoor. “I think we should let the matter go. This is not an issue, it is not related to corruption or government negligence. A man, whose Hindi is perhaps like mine, made a mistake. He accepted it, let's move on. There are far graver issues in the country,” he added on July 30.