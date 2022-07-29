‘Rashtrapatni’ row: Kiren Rijiju calls Adhir Chowdhury an ‘anti-national’ person

Following the Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s derogatory remark on President Droupadi Murmu, Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on July 29 accused Congress MP of being an anti-national and anti-tribal person. “It was not a slip of tongue. If you watch the clip, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury clearly referred to President Murmu as ‘Rashtrapati’ twice, then he corrected himself to say ‘Rashtrapatni’. Such matters should not be taken lightly. He is an anti-national and anti-tribal person and how can he trivialise this issue by saying that he can go to the President and seek an apology? Is it that simple?” he said.