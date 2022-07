Rashtrapatni Row: Don't talk to me, Sonia Gandhi tells Smriti Irani, BJP leaders want apology

In a dramatic confrontation in parliament today over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calling President Droupadi Murmu "Rashtrapatni", Congress president Sonia Gandhi reportedly rebuffed Union Minister Smriti Irani after walking across the house to speak to a BJP MP.